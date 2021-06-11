NA Markets: California carbon eclipses all-time high on heels of more speculative buying
Published 20:34 on June 11, 2021 / Last updated at 21:28 on June 11, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices soared to a new all-time high on Friday morning, with traders attributing the gains to additional speculative demand coupled with few sellers on the secondary market.
