NA Markets: California carbon eclipses all-time high on heels of more speculative buying

Published 20:34 on June 11, 2021 / Last updated at 21:28 on June 11, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices soared to a new all-time high on Friday morning, with traders attributing the gains to additional speculative demand coupled with few sellers on the secondary market.