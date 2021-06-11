PREVIEW: Switzerland’s climate strategy faces knife-edge public vote

Published 17:20 on June 11, 2021 / Last updated at 17:20 on June 11, 2021 / EMEA, New Market Mechanisms, Switzerland / No Comments

Switzerland’s updated climate plan is being put to a referendum on Sunday, with experts deeming the vote too close to call despite wide political support for proposals including less reliance on foreign offsets and innovative flight taxes.