Program Manager (Verification and Training), Aboriginal Carbon Foundation – Cairns

Background

The Aboriginal Carbon Foundation (AbCF) was established in 2010 as a not-for-profit company limited by guarantee. The AbCF has a majority Aboriginal Board and staff.

The AbCF has a strong culture of innovation and collaboration, we take risks and invest in the development of carbon products and services and community development initiatives that benefit Indigenous people and address climate change nationally and internationally.

AbCF operates on the cutting edge of ideas and community-based solutions. It brings together people with fresh ways of working, professional experience and a desire to achieve outcomes that promote Indigenous prosperity and tackle climate change challenges through strengths-based approaches.

AbCF openly seeks to collaborate with fellow Aboriginal organisations, carbon companies, non-government organisations (NGOs), conservation organisations, universities, and government agencies.

About this Role

The AbCF is seeking a multi-skilled Indigenous person to be based in Cairns with a proactive personality, who rolls up their sleeves and gets stuck into complex projects that often involve juggling multiple deliverables and working with many different stakeholders that require strategic ways of working and communicating. This person does not need to be spoon fed and is a strategic and creative thinker, able to come up with positive alternatives and solutions to keep a project moving forward, despite any obstacles along the way.

The best part of the job is working with Aboriginal rangers and Traditional Owners spending time on-country. When supporting a verification of environmental, social, economic and cultural co-benefits or leading training in the community this person should feel relaxed and confident.

Working in a small team, sharing the wins as well as the challenges is important. Things don’t always go according to plan, so being an analytical thinker is required, to figure things out. Being a hard-working, strong communicating team player is essential for a harmonious small team environment.

Position Description

Selection criteria

1. Manage the verification aspect of AbCF work focus. This includes:

coordinating verifications of environmental, social, economic and cultural co-benefits of carbon farming projects using the Core Benefits Verification Framework,

supporting verifiers using a peer to peer strengths-based approach, and

documenting the process through film, visual and written reports.

2. Lead the Aboriginal Carbon Farming and Core Benefits Management (10722) nationally accredited training course with rangers and Traditional Owners being delivered in remote communities and regional centers. This involves seeking new opportunities for the implementation of the training course, management of all logistics, delivery and reporting of the course.

3. Promote our carbon services to carbon famers (Indigenous and non-Indigenous) and establish new projects that generate Australian Carbon Credit Units with co-benefits.

4. Give presentations and actively participate in workshops, seminars and meetings.

5. Proactively scan funding opportunities and write or co-write submissions for grants and tenders.

Essential

10 years’ experience managing community development, land management, or environmental programs.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Extensive experience in program management from start to finish including all the many elements in between such as: researching funding opportunities, writing applications, building relationships with funding stakeholders, working with partners to implement activities, logistics planning, delivery of activities, monitoring and documenting outcomes, reporting to donors, writing budgets and acquitting funding.

Proactive personality who is a self-starter and strong team player.

Commitment to attaining a Certificate IV in Training and Assessment within 12 months of employment (if not already qualified).

Creative thinker, able to come up with alternatives and solutions to complex problems.

Ability to get along with all types of people as this role works with all stakeholders, such as Traditional Owners, public servants, NGO staff and corporate buyers.

Ability to travel regularly to remote communities and to conferences and meetings in capital cities.

Desirable

Knowledge of carbon farming,

Tertiary qualifications, and

Certificate IV in Training and Assessment.

Applications

Please send an application addressing the selection criteria (max. 2 pages) and resume (max. 2 pages) to Rowan Foley CEO at rowan@abcfoundation.org.au and call on 0427 013 318 if you have any questions.

Closing date COB Monday 21st June 2021.