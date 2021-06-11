Euro Markets: EUAs, UKAs slip as rallies peter out on supply concerns

Published 15:34 on June 11, 2021 / Last updated at 15:40 on June 11, 2021

EUAs fell by more than €1 and UKAs shed £1 on Friday to give back some of the week's strong gains, as supply concerns mounted and confidence faded that prices might see a near-term return to their recent all-time highs.