TCI-P makes minimal tweaks to fuel sector carbon market in final Model Rule
Published 21:49 on June 10, 2021 / Last updated at 21:49 on June 10, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments
The four Transportation and Climate Initiative Programme (TCI-P) jurisdictions released a final Model Rule on Thursday for implementing the proposed regional US fuel sector cap-and-trade programme, making several changes to the scheme but keeping the overall regulatory structure largely intact from a previous draft.
The four Transportation and Climate Initiative Programme (TCI-P) jurisdictions released a final Model Rule on Thursday for implementing the proposed regional US fuel sector cap-and-trade programme, making several changes to the scheme but keeping the overall regulatory structure largely intact from a previous draft.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.