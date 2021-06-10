TCI-P makes minimal tweaks to fuel sector carbon market in final Model Rule

Published 21:49 on June 10, 2021

The four Transportation and Climate Initiative Programme (TCI-P) jurisdictions released a final Model Rule on Thursday for implementing the proposed regional US fuel sector cap-and-trade programme, making several changes to the scheme but keeping the overall regulatory structure largely intact from a previous draft.