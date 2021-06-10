Argus set to bring back in-person US environmental markets conference, as others make plans

Published 20:09 on June 10, 2021 / Last updated at 20:09 on June 10, 2021 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Price reporting agency Argus Media announced Thursday it will hold its Biofuels and LCFS Markets Summit in California this autumn, marking the in-person environmental markets conference in the US since the COVID-19 crisis began last year.