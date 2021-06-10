Shipping’s R&D fund seen getting top billing over carbon pricing at UN talks

Published 20:04 on June 10, 2021 / Last updated at 20:04 on June 10, 2021 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Japan, Shipping, UK ETS, US / No Comments

The UN’s International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) will in the coming days attempt to advance negotiations around an industry-led proposal for a tiny fuel levy to finance shipping R&D, with observers expecting this effort to eclipse discussions on global carbon pricing measures.