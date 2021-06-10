Americas > California’s 2022 carbon floor price expectations rise further as US inflation hits 5%

California’s 2022 carbon floor price expectations rise further as US inflation hits 5%

Published 13:57 on June 10, 2021  /  Last updated at 14:03 on June 10, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

Surging US inflation has pushed California’s WCI-linked cap-and-trade floor price expectations further above $19, with the secondary market trading significantly above the estimated reserve level, according to federal data released Thursday.

