UK raises ETS cost containment trigger price for June, as summer supply intervention grows more likely

Published 17:32 on June 10, 2021 / Last updated at 17:47 on June 10, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

The UK government has published the latest trigger price for the Cost Containment Mechanism (CCM) in its new emissions trading system, as the market is still on track to elicit supply-side intervention possibly as soon as August.