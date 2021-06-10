Euro Markets: EUAs fail to top €54 amid caution over looming supply, while UKAs also lose momentum

Published 18:50 on June 10, 2021 / Last updated at 18:59 on June 10, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs failed to hold their recent intraday highs near €54 for a second day on Thursday, as this week’s rally in European carbon risked petering out amid a less supportive energy complex and ahead of an upcoming supply influx.