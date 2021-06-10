Chief Investment Officer, Natural Strategies GmbH – Remote/EU

Organization: Natural Strategies GmbH

Position: Chief Investment Officer

Duty Station: Remote with preference in Europe



Experience Requirements:

Several years of experience working as a CIO and demonstrated track of successful investments and fundraising;

10+ years demonstrated fund management experience in the financial industry, ideally in private equity or venture capital funds at the international level. The fund will focus on Latin America, Asia, Africa and Europe, so experience in any of these regions will be an asset.

A strong passion for mobilizing sustainable finance for ecosystem & biodiversity conservation and nature-based climate solutions.

This is an emerging fund in the pre-investment stage that we seek to push towards launch within the next 12 months, so the successful candidate will have a strong entrepreneurial spirit, strong experience in fundraising, willingness to travel and ability to work self-driven, efficiently and independently in a start-up environment.

Excellent analytical capability. The CIO will build a comprehensive and rigorous investment process, so data analysis, analytical skills and fast learning will be essential.

Business understanding: The fund will make the case that there are strong business cases for forest – and biodiversity friendly economic activities in different regions of the world, so the successful candidate will have a deep understanding on how to build thriving businesses in developing and developed countries.

In-depth experience in leading teams and in serving as the main contact for high-profile clients.

Experience on (blended) climate finance, green finance or conservation finance is an asset, but not required.

Spoken and written fluency in English. Spoken and written fluency in Spanish, Portuguese or French is a strong asset.