Energy Data Analyst, Europe Beyond Coal/CAN Europe – Berlin/EU

Organization: Europe Beyond Coal / CAN Europe

Position: Energy Data Analyst

Duty Station: Berlin, Germany | Possibility of working from other locations in Europe



Term: Full time

Experience Requirements:

Required Commitment to a healthy, environmentally-friendly and fair society.

2+ years of experience in a relevant data analysis role.

Fluent in English, ability to communicate clearly and concisely.

Highly numerate with experience communicating insights from large datasets.

Experience with energy data analysis; excellent knowledge and technical expertise of European energy markets, energy scenarios and modelling as well as conventional and renewable energy technologies.

Conscientious with keen attention to detail.

Very good knowledge of MS Access, MS Excel and VBA; very comfortable with programming complex queries and dealing with large data sets; experience with SQL and HTML.

Strong interpersonal skills; ability to engage and connect with a broad range of people and work as part of a multi-cultural team.

Self-starter with strong organisational skills and effective time management.

Desirable NGO work experience.

Experience developing advanced data visualisations (knowledge of flourish and javascript a plus).

Experience using analytical packages in Python, R or similar.

Knowledge of utilities, climate and energy policies, industrial pollution policies.

How to Apply: Please send a short CV and a one-page cover letter in English to Emilia Ochoa (emilia AT beyond-coal.eu) by 30 June 2021, putting ‘Energy Data Analyst’ in the subject line. Please note that because we expect a large number of applications, we only reply to candidates who have been short-listed for an interview. The first-round interviews will be via video link on 19-21 July, and the second round will be on the week of 26 July. Preferable start date: 1 September 2021.