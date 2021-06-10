Energy Data Analyst, Europe Beyond Coal/CAN Europe – Berlin/EU

Organization: Europe Beyond Coal / CAN Europe
Position: Energy Data Analyst
Duty Station: Berlin, Germany | Possibility of working from other locations in Europe
Deadline for Application: 30 June 2021
Term: Full time
Experience Requirements:
- Required Commitment to a healthy, environmentally-friendly and fair society.
- 2+ years of experience in a relevant data analysis role.
- Fluent in English, ability to communicate clearly and concisely.
- Highly numerate with experience communicating insights from large datasets.
- Experience with energy data analysis; excellent knowledge and technical expertise of European energy markets, energy scenarios and modelling as well as conventional and renewable energy technologies.
- Conscientious with keen attention to detail.
- Very good knowledge of MS Access, MS Excel and VBA; very comfortable with programming complex queries and dealing with large data sets; experience with SQL and HTML.
- Strong interpersonal skills; ability to engage and connect with a broad range of people and work as part of a multi-cultural team.
- Self-starter with strong organisational skills and effective time management.
- Desirable NGO work experience.
- Experience developing advanced data visualisations (knowledge of flourish and javascript a plus).
- Experience using analytical packages in Python, R or similar.
- Knowledge of utilities, climate and energy policies, industrial pollution policies.
How to Apply: Please send a short CV and a one-page cover letter in English to Emilia Ochoa (emilia AT beyond-coal.eu) by 30 June 2021, putting ‘Energy Data Analyst’ in the subject line. Please note that because we expect a large number of applications, we only reply to candidates who have been short-listed for an interview. The first-round interviews will be via video link on 19-21 July, and the second round will be on the week of 26 July. Preferable start date: 1 September 2021.