Energy Data Analyst, Europe Beyond Coal/CAN Europe – Berlin/EU

Published 10:04 on June 10, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:00 on June 10, 2021  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

Organization: Europe Beyond Coal / CAN Europe Position: Energy Data Analyst Duty Station: Berlin, Germany | Possibility of working from other locations in Europe Deadline for Application: 30 June 2021

Term: Full time

Experience Requirements:

  • Required Commitment to a healthy, environmentally-friendly and fair society.
  • 2+ years of experience in a relevant data analysis role.
  • Fluent in English, ability to communicate clearly and concisely.
  • Highly numerate with experience communicating insights from large datasets.
  • Experience with energy data analysis; excellent knowledge and technical expertise of European energy markets, energy scenarios and modelling as well as conventional and renewable energy technologies.
  • Conscientious with keen attention to detail.
  • Very good knowledge of MS Access, MS Excel and VBA; very comfortable with programming complex queries and dealing with large data sets; experience with SQL and HTML.
  • Strong interpersonal skills; ability to engage and connect with a broad range of people and work as part of a multi-cultural team.
  • Self-starter with strong organisational skills and effective time management.
  • Desirable NGO work experience.
  • Experience developing advanced data visualisations (knowledge of flourish and javascript a plus).
  • Experience using analytical packages in Python, R or similar.
  • Knowledge of utilities, climate and energy policies, industrial pollution policies.

How to Apply: Please send a short CV and a one-page cover letter in English to Emilia Ochoa (emilia AT beyond-coal.eu) by 30 June 2021, putting ‘Energy Data Analyst’ in the subject line. Please note that because we expect a large number of applications, we only reply to candidates who have been short-listed for an interview. The first-round interviews will be via video link on 19-21 July, and the second round will be on the week of 26 July. Preferable start date: 1 September 2021.

