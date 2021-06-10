Job Postings > UK Associate Director/Director, Climate Policy Initiative – London

Responsible for the success and sustainability of the Climate Finance program in the UK and Europe.

Organization: Climate Policy Initiative
Position: UK Associate Director / Director, Climate Finance
Duty Station: London, England, UK
Deadline for Application: 25 June 2021

Experience Requirements:

  • Essential Advanced degree in Economics; Finance; Public Policy or a related, quantitatively rigorous field
  • A known leader in the climate finance community – capable of identifying and building partnerships across government, finance, business, philanthropy, policy groups, NGOs, and others to advance and promote CPI’s work
  • Demonstrable technical expertise at the leading edge of climate finance, preferably in one or more of CPI’s program areas: tracking and analyzing financial flows; advising government and financial institutions to redirect finance from high- to low-carbon activities, and/or creating innovative financial instruments that can mobilize investment at scale
  • Experience working in an international environment, any experience in developing countries highly desirable
  • Demonstrable experience managing high performing teams in a project-based work environment
  • An exceptional listener, communicator, and facilitator who is effective at building consensus and trust, as well as a strong public speaker
  • Strong financial management skills, including planning, delegating, measuring progress and leading any needed course correction.
  • Superior written and spoken English language skills
  • Desirable: A history of successfully generating new revenue streams, and excellent donor development and relationship management skills
  • An inspiring, compassionate, and values-driven leader, with a high-degree of emotional intelligence able to foster individual, purposeful relationships with members of the Senior Leadership Team, staff, and external partners and stakeholders
  • Trustworthy, with impeccable integrity and ethics, humility and a firm belief in supporting others to succeed, plus a sense of humor
  • Experience managing complex and diverse groups, paired with the ability to lead and navigate challenging conversations

How to Apply: Apply through website only – Click Here 

Email: hr@cpiglobal.org

Job Announcement: https://climatepolicy.bamboohr.com/jobs/view.php?id=149

 

