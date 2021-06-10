UK Associate Director/Director, Climate Policy Initiative – London

Organization: Climate Policy Initiative

Position: UK Associate Director / Director, Climate Finance

Duty Station: London, England, UK



Experience Requirements:

Essential Advanced degree in Economics; Finance; Public Policy or a related, quantitatively rigorous field

A known leader in the climate finance community – capable of identifying and building partnerships across government, finance, business, philanthropy, policy groups, NGOs, and others to advance and promote CPI’s work

Demonstrable technical expertise at the leading edge of climate finance, preferably in one or more of CPI’s program areas: tracking and analyzing financial flows; advising government and financial institutions to redirect finance from high- to low-carbon activities, and/or creating innovative financial instruments that can mobilize investment at scale

Experience working in an international environment, any experience in developing countries highly desirable

Demonstrable experience managing high performing teams in a project-based work environment

An exceptional listener, communicator, and facilitator who is effective at building consensus and trust, as well as a strong public speaker

Strong financial management skills, including planning, delegating, measuring progress and leading any needed course correction.

Superior written and spoken English language skills

Desirable: A history of successfully generating new revenue streams, and excellent donor development and relationship management skills

An inspiring, compassionate, and values-driven leader, with a high-degree of emotional intelligence able to foster individual, purposeful relationships with members of the Senior Leadership Team, staff, and external partners and stakeholders

Trustworthy, with impeccable integrity and ethics, humility and a firm belief in supporting others to succeed, plus a sense of humor