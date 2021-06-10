Australian offsets break price record as longer-term demand firms
Published 03:52 on June 10, 2021 / Last updated at 03:52 on June 10, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) traded at A$19 ($14.69) in the spot market for the first time on Thursday as future compliance risk is supporting demand for the domestic units despite access to much cheaper international options.
