EU plans new social fund from expanded carbon market, says EC climate chief
Published 16:21 on June 9, 2021 / Last updated at 16:23 on June 9, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The European Commission will create a ‘climate action social fund’ with revenues from an expanded carbon market if it decides to bring emissions from vehicles and buildings to the EU ETS, the bloc’s climate chief Frans Timmermans said on Wednesday.
The European Commission will create a ‘climate action social fund’ with revenues from an expanded carbon market if it decides to bring emissions from vehicles and buildings to the EU ETS, the bloc’s climate chief Frans Timmermans said on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.