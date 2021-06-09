EMEA > Euro Markets: EUAs jump nearly 4% on supportive energy, technicals as bulls re-emboldened

Euro Markets: EUAs jump nearly 4% on supportive energy, technicals as bulls re-emboldened

Published 16:29 on June 9, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:29 on June 9, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EU carbon prices rose more than €2 on Wednesday to top €54 for the first time in two weeks, as bullish technicals, a strong auction, and a supportive energy complex helped push prices back towards record levels.

