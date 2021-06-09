Africa > Shell to “accelerate” energy transition after court ruling, says CEO

Shell to “accelerate” energy transition after court ruling, says CEO

Published 13:30 on June 9, 2021  /  Last updated at 13:30 on June 9, 2021  /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, EU ETS, International, UK ETS  /  No Comments

Shell will “accelerate” its energy transition strategy and will likely take “some bold but measured steps” in the coming years to reduce emissions, its CEO said on Wednesday, after a Dutch court ruling ordered the oil major to substantially cut greenhouse gases by the end of the decade.

