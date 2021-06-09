Shell to “accelerate” energy transition after court ruling, says CEO
Shell will “accelerate” its energy transition strategy and will likely take “some bold but measured steps” in the coming years to reduce emissions, its CEO said on Wednesday, after a Dutch court ruling ordered the oil major to substantially cut greenhouse gases by the end of the decade.
