Carbon Account Executive, Corporate Carbon – Sydney

Team: Strategic Development and Origination

Reports to: Chief Operating Officer

Location: Sydney CBD

Employment Type: Full-time

What We Offer:

Opportunity to contribute to meeting Australia’s climate change targets and solving one of the most important problems of our time

Small team environment in a highly innovative company experiencing strong growth

Competitive salary package with flexible working arrangements available

Significant on the job training and professional development

Job Environment:

Corporate Carbon, incorporating the Corporate Carbon Group of Companies, is one of Australia’s largest multi sector carbon project developers. Corporate Carbon Advisory creates new solutions for carbon market participation from carbon abatement and sequestration project activities. Our involvement ensures emissions reductions and co-benefits for the environment, individuals and businesses.

Working with a range of stakeholders, we approach carbon activities with a proactive and innovative mindset. From carbon credit creation to sale, we enable our clients to monetise carbon abatement activities and secure viable returns in the Australian market.

Corporate Carbon is also a project owner and owns several properties on which it is undertaking vegetation projects.

Role:

Corporate Carbon Advisory is seeking a Carbon Account Executive to play a key supporting role in a team-based approach to developing and operating the firm’s portfolio of Emissions Reduction Fund (ERF) projects. Responsibilities include:

Forge relationships with key stakeholders and decision makers at corporate and government organisations Promote carbon offsets from its portfolio of existing Emissions Reduction Fund projects to new and existing clients Schedule and conduct sales calls and meetings with prospective clients Create, pitch and periodically update sales presentations and proposals Assist in developing new carbon abatement projects for new and existing clients across all sectors of the economy Assist with the management of the group’s ACCUs trading book Monitor trends in the local and international carbon offsets and project development markets to identify new business opportunities Stay abreast of regulatory and technological developments that may impact the business Implement strategic business development plans Commercial and legal contractual negotiations

The role will best suit someone with a passion to tackle the problem of climate change, combined with the discipline to deliver commercial outcomes, and who wishes to put their sales, technical and presentation skills to good use. A demonstrated innovative and creative mindset that aligns with Corporate Carbon’s mission of creating new solutions for carbon market participation will also be highly regarded.

The role will involve a combination of office work and visits to client sites with some domestic travel, including to remote locations; as such, a valid Australian drivers’ licence is required.

Qualifications and Required Skills:

Tertiary qualification in business, finance or equivalent discipline, ideally with some exposure to environmental science

Demonstrated sales and pitch presentation and proposal writing ability

Knowledge of emissions reduction projects and/or decarbonisation efforts within the agriculture, mining, oil & gas, energy, energy efficiency, transport or waste industry

Skills and experience using a variety of computer applications (including advanced MS Excel)

Ability to develop strong professional relationships while meeting and exceeding objectives

Effective communicator, both verbal and written

Demonstrated problem-solver

Dynamic and motivated self-starter and ability to work autonomously

Australian Citizenship or the right to work within Australia

To Apply: Applications may be submitted by email to info@corporatecarbon.com.au; or by clicking here.