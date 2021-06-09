Low Carbon Market Strategist, BP – London

Job Profile Summary

The Market Strategist – Low Carbon role resides within the Trading Analytics & Insights function of bp’s Trading & Shipping business. This role is responsible for the development of analytical capability and generation of commercial insights for the Low Carbon Trading business with a focus on compliance and voluntary carbon markets over all time horizons. In partnership with the Lead Market Strategist, the successful candidate will build and maintain necessary models and systems, identify and forecast changes in market dynamics, and conceptualize and communicate the likely impact on price action to commercial stakeholders. The candidate will also work in concert with Core Strategists, Data Strategists and the Fundamentals Modelling & Insights team, as part of Agile Squads, to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of analytical outcomes and infrastructure.

Job Advert Fundamental analysis covering EU and UK compliance markets and global voluntary offset markets

Development and curation of macro and trading balances leveraging both fundamental supply/demand, financial and physical flows and regulatory/policy data and newsfllow

Identify prevailing market dynamics, formulate trade ideas alongside short to long term price forecasts

Development and curation of macro emissions models incorporating sectoral forecasts including nature-based and artificial sequestration

Support the development and curation of bp internal datasets pertaining to low carbon infrastructure

Work as part of Agile squads in the development of new, cutting edge analytics tools and processes

Act as a strategic partner for the wider analytics, origination and trading teams within bp to foster a greater understanding of current and future carbon market dynamics

Liaise with third party data and analytics providers to help improve and inform internal analytics Essential Education Degree in Engineering, Economics/Commerce, Science, or similar discipline. Essential Experience Experience in carbon and/or power markets as either a fundamental analyst or in a commercial capacity.

Experience in analyzing compliance markets, drivers of supply/demand and interpreting regulations/policy and their impact on fundamentals and price

Experience in European carbon/power markets and understanding of the EU/UK ETS regulatory framework

Experience in developing/curating analytical models and ability to extract commercial value and insight from these models; commerciality is key.

Ability to convey insight in an impactful manner across different levels of management and across different parts of the bp organization

Attention to detail is important as well as creativity in finding an elegant solution to a problem

Proactive approach to delivering results alongside ability and desire to work in a fast-paced, dynamic trading environment Desirable Criteria Experience in non-European compliance markets (USA, Korea, China, New Zealand, etc)

Expertise in nature-based solutions and other artificial sequestration such as CCS and their impact on fundamentals both in the short and long term

Experience in analyzing voluntary offset markets desirable

Experience working with programming languages like Python, Matlab, R, SQL etc in an industry setting desirable How to Apply: Click Here