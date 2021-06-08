LCFS Market: California prices step back ahead of PG&E sale

Published June 8, 2021

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) prices inched down in recent days as utility Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) prepared for its next credit solicitation, according to participants in the transportation sector programme.