California will not include state audit’s cost analysis recommendations in Scoping Plan process
Published 22:48 on June 8, 2021 / Last updated at 22:48 on June 8, 2021 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
California regulator ARB will not incorporate climate programme cost analysis recommendations from a recent state audit in its Scoping Plan update, with officials on Tuesday instead saying long-term GHG reduction goals and emissions trends would inform this process.
