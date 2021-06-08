RIN prices to fall this year as bullish factors wane -analysts

Published 18:37 on June 8, 2021 / Last updated at 18:37 on June 8, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credit (RIN) values are set to retrace from record levels as gasoline demand recovers and more Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) policy certainty emerges for the second half of the year, analysts at a major investment bank said.