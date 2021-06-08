Poland’s Belchatow, EU’s largest emitter, to start closing lignite units from 2030 -draft plan
Published 17:33 on June 8, 2021 / Last updated at 17:33 on June 8, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Poland's main utility will start gradually closing generation units at the largest emitting installation in the EU ETS from 2030, according to a draft plan published by the Lodz regional government Tuesday.
Poland’s main utility will start gradually closing generation units at the largest emitting installation in the EU ETS from 2030, according to a draft plan published by the Lodz regional government Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.