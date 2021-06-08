California’s April power emissions rise to 2016 levels as hydro continues to lag

Published 16:36 on June 8, 2021 / Last updated at 16:36 on June 8, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California power sector emissions rose for the fourth consecutive month in April amid an uptick in electricity demand as consumer behaviour shifts back to pre-pandemic levels, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data released this week.