Americas > California’s April power emissions rise to 2016 levels as hydro continues to lag

California’s April power emissions rise to 2016 levels as hydro continues to lag

Published 16:36 on June 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 16:36 on June 8, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California power sector emissions rose for the fourth consecutive month in April amid an uptick in electricity demand as consumer behaviour shifts back to pre-pandemic levels, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data released this week.

California power sector emissions rose for the fourth consecutive month in April amid an uptick in electricity demand as consumer behaviour shifts back to pre-pandemic levels, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data released this week.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software