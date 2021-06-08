INTERVIEW: Offset venture Vertree targets big emitters for scale-up of voluntary carbon market
Published 16:40 on June 8, 2021 / Last updated at 17:29 on June 8, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, REDD, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Newly-formed carbon credit provider Vertree is targeting a major push towards providing offsets for harder-to-abate sectors, betting these heavy industries won’t be able to cut their emissions at a politically-acceptable cost.
Newly-formed carbon credit provider Vertree is targeting a major push towards providing carbon offsets for harder-to-abate sectors, betting these heavy industries won’t be able to cut their emissions at a politically-acceptable cost.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.