Americas > INTERVIEW: Offset venture Vertree targets big emitters for scale-up of voluntary carbon market

INTERVIEW: Offset venture Vertree targets big emitters for scale-up of voluntary carbon market

Published 16:40 on June 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:29 on June 8, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, REDD, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Newly-formed carbon credit provider Vertree is targeting a major push towards providing offsets for harder-to-abate sectors, betting these heavy industries won’t be able to cut their emissions at a politically-acceptable cost.

Newly-formed carbon credit provider Vertree is targeting a major push towards providing carbon offsets for harder-to-abate sectors, betting these heavy industries won’t be able to cut their emissions at a politically-acceptable cost.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software