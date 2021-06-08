Australia’s Woodside sets net zero target for major LNG project
Published 12:49 on June 8, 2021 / Last updated at 14:50 on June 8, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Woodside Energy has set a 2050 net zero target and interim goals by 2025 and 2030 for its Pluto LNG project in Western Australia, which it will meet through technology investments and carbon offsets, the company said Tuesday.
