Euro Markets: EUAs jump to €52 after ICE resumes trade following migration issues
Published 20:11 on June 7, 2021 / Last updated at 22:53 on June 7, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs rose as much as 4% to touch €52 on Monday, climbing in a disrupted session that saw exchange operator ICE halt trade and cancel early deals following technical issues linked to the migration of contracts to its Endex platform.
