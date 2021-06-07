Analyst, The Carbon Trust – Beijing

Contract term: Permanent

Location: Beijing

Closing date: 15th June 2021

Salary: Commensurate with experience

About the role:

We are looking for a passionate and motivated Analyst to join our team in Beijing. The purpose of this role is to support the growth of the Carbon Trust’s activities and impact in China, especially with our corporate clients.

Carbon Trust China is part of the not-for-dividend Carbon Trust group, which has its headquarters in London. Carbon Trust China is based in Beijing and works with a broad range of clients, including Chinese and international companies, national and sub-national governments, international development partners and philanthropic foundations. You will leverage the expertise of our experts in the UK and other offices and adapt this to the needs of the Chinese market to strengthen our position as a trusted and respected partner on low-carbon policy, finance and technology.

About us

The Carbon Trust’s mission is to accelerate the move to a sustainable, low carbon economy. We are independent experts on carbon reduction and resource efficiency, who reinvest surpluses from group commercial activities into our mission.

The Carbon Trust provides innovative advice to governments and businesses around the world to support the global transition to a low carbon economy. We work closely with decision makers and implementers in key institutions in the UK and across multiple emerging and developing countries on low-carbon finance, programmes, policy and technology.

Main duties and responsibilities:

Delivering contracted work to a high standard by working closely with colleagues in Beijing, London and elsewhere, including carrying out desk-based research, quantitative and qualitative analysis, stakeholder engagement, and report and presentation preparation.

Supporting proposal writing, while contributing to broaden the business development process of market research, partner identification and relationship building with key stakeholders in China.

Monitoring the low carbon policy landscape, market potential and technology development in China, while keeping up-to-date with the latest activities across the global Carbon Trust group.

Key skills we are looking for:

Fluent in Mandarin and English

Excellent quantitative skills

Advanced computer literacy including Word, Excel and PowerPoint

Excellent organisational and time management skills

Qualifications and experience:

Masters level qualification or equivalent in environmental life-cycle assessment, environmental sciences, engineering, economics, energy, public policy, ideally one degree from a Chinese university and one from a foreign university

Knowledge of China’s energy and climate change policy landscape and regulatory environment

Work experience after your Masters related to one of the topics listed below

In addition, any experience in the following areas would be beneficial:

Product and organisational carbon footprinting, and environmental life-cycle assessment (highly desirable)

Certification work in environmental areas (highly desirable)

Renewable energy and/or energy efficiency finance, policy and technology

Green finance, including green bonds and credit lines

Clean technology innovation, including incubation services and RD&D programmes

Green consumption, product life cycle analysis (LCA) and carbon footprint

Energy system, including smart energy solutions, micro-grid and energy storage

Sustainable urban development, including low-carbon buildings, transport and waste management

Salary & Benefits:

We offer a competitive salary and a performance-based bonus. Our hours are 37.5 per week with 10 days paid holiday and a pension scheme.

Joining the Carbon Trust provides an opportunity to work alongside some of the leading practitioners in the low carbon arena so if you are excited by this opportunity and would like to join us, please click the apply button and submit your CV and a cover letter.

We are an equal opportunities employer, value diversity in our workforce and make our decisions based on your skills and experience. We can only accept applications from those who can prove their eligibility to work in China. No agencies or publications.

Please be aware that due to the current situation surrounding Covid-19, interviewing and onboarding processes may take place via video conferencing.

How to Apply: Click Here