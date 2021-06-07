Low Carbon Trading Portfolio Project Manager, BP – Singapore

Job Profile Summary

Want to be part of bp’s purpose in reimagining energy for people and our planet? This newly crafted Low Carbon Trading (LCT) Portfolio Project Manager will be an integral part of the LCT Centre of Excellence (CoE) and the Trading & Shipping (T&S) organisation. As the owner, you will provide project and portfolio due diligence, as well as technical risk management expertise for all carbon offset projects. In addition, you will also represent LCT on internal low carbon initiatives!

Key Accountabilities:

Handle relationships with project developers from a technical project and risk management perspective.

Support Originators in developing new projects including review of the regulations and rules and then delivery of due diligence reports.

Provide reliable technical project updates, carbon offset program developments and technical risk development relating to the global LCT carbon offsets project portfolio both to LCT, T&S and other bp teams where vital

Provide an appropriate level of technical due diligence and project management expertise for all future carbon offset projects and portfolios in new markets globally

Communicate progress, forecast (volume and dates), risks (quantified in terms of volume and value) and carbon credit invalidation via discussions with projects, consultants, audit firms or carbon program administrators to senior partners

Conduct site visits and attend verifications to handle key relationships and to improve project risk awareness

Participate and contribute in regulatory and industry forums to aid the robust development of carbon abatement methodologies and Article 6 readiness.

Innovative and proactively identify, mitigate and capture key emerging methodologies and regulatory changes to position bps carbon offset portfolio for success.

Essential Experience:

Experience of handling carbon offset projects and portfolios with accountability for volume forecasts, delivery forecasts and technical risk management

Possess relevant industry networks and has a deep understanding of the regulatory environment

Implementation of carbon offset projects and application of program and methodology requirements throughout the project lifecycle

Technical audit/ assurance processes and experience working on project sites interacting with project developers, assurance firms, registries and operators

Desirable Experience:

Knowledge and experience in multiple environmental product markets

Project experience (including site experience) from a wide range of environmental product project types (e.g. renewable generation, waste, forestry incl. REDD+)

Experience of working with relevant voluntary standards (e.g. CDM, VCS, CAR, ARB ) and/or compliance programs including Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Experience in Natural Climate Solution projects in Africa, South East Asia &/or Latin America

