Nature Based Solutions Technical Manager, Shell – The Hague

Where you fit In

Nature Based Solutions (NBS) comprise all activities related to the protection of or (re-) development of natural ecosystems resulting in enhanced natural carbon sequestration and the marketing, trading, and sale of resulting carbon credits and other services and products. Shell is making a significant commitment to NBS, rooted in the scientific evidence that points to the significant near-term role nature can play in fighting climate change and the additional benefits that investment in nature can generate (this report from NGO The Nature Conservancy gives a good overview).

Shell is driving voluntary and compliance demand development for high-integrity nature-based carbon credits, developing a large and competitive supply portfolio to serve our customers and contributing to a supportive societal and policy context for NBS.

What’s the role?

We are hiring a Technical Manager to play a leadership role in the technical and environmental assessment and maturation of opportunities in the region and to work with other leaders in the global NBS team to ensure the development of a balanced portfolio that is robust from economic environmental and societal perspectives.

The role is an opportunity to join NBS in Shell at the shaping stage, not just in Shell but also in the broader societal and corporate space.

Accountabilities

You will be expected to:

Work with and support NBS General Manager on the implementation of the NBS business development strategy including: Originate and mature business opportunities in projects and/or third parties that generate carbon credits from nature, together with commercial team members Lead assessment of the technical (including environmental; community stakeholder participation; measurement, reporting and verification (MRV)) value of individual NBS project/ program opportunities. Manage technical elements of the business opportunities across NBS portfolio ensuring that Shell’s investments in carbon credits from nature are underpinned by robust science and industry certification standards Analyse specific project opportunities to validate eligibility and carbon yield assumptions

Support and provide technical input and peer review for NBS projects in other regions as required

Develop and maintain a network of in-country advisors, consultants, and implementation partners to strengthen the portfolio of opportunities and the delivery thereof

Participate in and support engagements with governments and regulators regarding the carbon accounting, fiscal and regulatory treatment of NBS opportunities, aimed at securing and sustaining long-term development opportunities

Lead and/or participate in the assessment of opportunities related to developing MRV standards

Dimensions

Nature Based Solutions is a nascent industry and a new area of activity for Shell. The potential in this space is expected to be material to Shell, with three main value drivers: contribution to achieving Shell’s net carbon footprint ambition, development of carbon-neutral energy product Customer Value Propositions to sell to existing and new customers, opportunity to develop a material new business area in Shell Renewables and Energy Solutions. Shell has publicly committed to spending an initial $300 million in NBS supply projects for the 2019-2021 period.

You will be working in a rapidly evolving business area, often in challenging regulatory and legal environments. You will be a part of a global and virtual team of capable and motivated individuals and as such, will benefit from the ability to work and form relationships with a diverse set of individuals. The position calls for a self-motivated, entrepreneurial. and responsible individual with the ability to perform well under pressure.

What we need from you

Solid years of experience and expertise in REDD+/Reforestation and/or Improved Forest Management carbon project implementation, including experience in assessing project baselines, projections, and carbon accounting

Hands-on forest project analytic experience, including measurement and verification under CAR/ACR/VCS protocols converting forest metrics to carbon and timber outputs and projections (using approved conversion and growth/yield models)

A deep understanding of the areas relevant to NBS, including (agro-) forestry, carbon credit origination, and trading, policy and regulations, etc.

Strong relationship management skills and ability to gain trust and credibility quickly with a large number of internal and external stakeholders

Ability to work with key Shell business colleagues and become an integral part of virtual teams

Attention to detail, ensuring the development of and adherence to robust systems that withstand external scrutiny

An entrepreneurial, flexible, hands-on, can-do approach, with a willingness to step in and support a range of activities as the NBS business grows

Demonstrable passion for nature and a solution-oriented interest in the energy transition

Strong communication and presentation skills

