UPDATE – ICE resumes EU carbon trade, cancels deals after Endex migration hit by “technical issues”

Published 08:22 on June 7, 2021 / Last updated at 10:43 on June 7, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

Exchange operator ICE resumed its EU carbon trading Monday morning after "technical issues" linked to the migration of the contracts to its Endex platform from its London-based hub forced it to temporarily suspend the market and cancel any deals done up to that point.