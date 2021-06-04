Americas > Retired California livestock offset project latest to propose LCFS pathway

Retired California livestock offset project latest to propose LCFS pathway

Published 17:16 on June 4, 2021  /  Last updated at 17:16 on June 4, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US  /  No Comments

A California public utility has requested approval under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) for a dairy digester formerly registered under the state’s compliance offset programme, according to documents published Thursday.

A California public utility has requested approval under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) for a dairy digester formerly registered under the state’s compliance offset programme, according to documents published Thursday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software