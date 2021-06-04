Retired California livestock offset project latest to propose LCFS pathway

Published 17:16 on June 4, 2021 / Last updated at 17:16 on June 4, 2021 / Americas, Canada, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

A California public utility has requested approval under the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) for a dairy digester formerly registered under the state’s compliance offset programme, according to documents published Thursday.