June RGGI auction settles within traders’ expectations as compliance buying returns

Published 15:54 on June 4, 2021 / Last updated at 17:03 on June 4, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Q2 RGGI auction settled at a slight premium to the secondary market, as the clearing price and healthy compliance buying aligned with market participants' predictions prior to the sale, according to results published Friday.