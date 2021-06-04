Policy Coordinator, Climate Alliance – Brussels

Organization: Climate Alliance
Position: Policy Coordinator
Duty Station: Brussels, Belgium
Deadline for Application: 18 June 2021
Experience Requirements:·
- At least 5 years of professional experience in policy advocacy at EU level and EU project implementation (preferably in the field of energy and climate), and experience working with/for local authorities;
- A Master’s Degree in relevant field (e.g. European affairs, political science, environment, energy, climate change);
- Thorough understanding of the EU institutions, decision making processes and funding instruments;
- Excellent knowledge of EU policies and programmes related to energy and climate;
- Excellent communication skills (written and public-speaking formats), fluency in English;
- Strong organisation and coordination skills, ability to multitask;
- Strong drafting and analytical skills;
- Willingness to travel within the EU.
How to Apply: Please email career(at)climatealliance.eu
For more information, please contact Lucie Blondel at l.blondel(at)climatealliance.org.
Job Announcement: https://www.climatealliance.org/en/newsroom/news/news-detail/job-offer-policy-coordinator-for-brussels-office.html
Organization’s Website: http://www.climatealliance.org