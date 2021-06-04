Job Postings > Policy Coordinator, Climate Alliance – Brussels

Policy Coordinator, Climate Alliance – Brussels

  • At least 5 years of professional experience in policy advocacy at EU level and EU project implementation (preferably in the field of energy and climate), and experience working with/for local authorities;
  • A Master’s Degree in relevant field (e.g. European affairs, political science, environment, energy, climate change);
  • Thorough understanding of the EU institutions, decision making processes and funding instruments;
  • Excellent knowledge of EU policies and programmes related to energy and climate;
  • Excellent communication skills (written and public-speaking formats), fluency in English;
  • Strong organisation and coordination skills, ability to multitask;
  • Strong drafting and analytical skills;
  • Willingness to travel within the EU.

How to Apply: Please email career(at)climatealliance.eu

For more information, please contact Lucie Blondel at l.blondel(at)climatealliance.org.

Job Announcement: https://www.climatealliance.org/en/newsroom/news/news-detail/job-offer-policy-coordinator-for-brussels-office.html

Organization’s Website: http://www.climatealliance.org

