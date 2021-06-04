Deputy Director, Thematic Strategy, ECF – Remote

Organization: European Climate Foundation (ECF)

Position: Deputy Director, Thematic Strategy

Duty Station: anywhere with a reliable internet connection and in which you have the right to work



Experience Requirements:

Demonstrated in-depth understanding and professional experience of climate and energy strategic communications, including, for example, finance and economics, energy, diplomacy and transport.

Ability to assess a changing landscape and develop a strategic vision, identifying the most crucial intervention points that add value to the overall discourse.

Experience of managing teams and projects.

Track record delivering effective communications strategies on complex global issues.

Highly diplomatic with an ability to liaise and negotiate with a wide range of stakeholders, including experts, funders, and civil society

Ability to track a range of relevant and complex issues

Outstanding English language skills, with a track record of producing engaging and impactful communications materials, including fundraising proposals, reporting, and communications strategies

The disposition to work generously with colleagues in a high-trust global community of peers

The strong multi-disciplinary skillset necessary to flourish in a fast-paced and wide-ranging work environment and work nimbly across phone/video conferencing, time zones, slack, email, Trello, etc.

A commitment to an inclusive and empowering approach to facing climate change.

How to Apply: Click Here