Deputy Director, Thematic Strategy, ECF – Remote

Organization: European Climate Foundation (ECF)
Position: Deputy Director, Thematic Strategy
Duty Station: anywhere with a reliable internet connection and in which you have the right to work
Deadline for Application: until suitable applicant is found
Experience Requirements:
- Demonstrated in-depth understanding and professional experience of climate and energy strategic communications, including, for example, finance and economics, energy, diplomacy and transport.
- Ability to assess a changing landscape and develop a strategic vision, identifying the most crucial intervention points that add value to the overall discourse.
- Experience of managing teams and projects.
- Track record delivering effective communications strategies on complex global issues.
- Highly diplomatic with an ability to liaise and negotiate with a wide range of stakeholders, including experts, funders, and civil society
- Ability to track a range of relevant and complex issues
- Outstanding English language skills, with a track record of producing engaging and impactful communications materials, including fundraising proposals, reporting, and communications strategies
- The disposition to work generously with colleagues in a high-trust global community of peers
- The strong multi-disciplinary skillset necessary to flourish in a fast-paced and wide-ranging work environment and work nimbly across phone/video conferencing, time zones, slack, email, Trello, etc.
- A commitment to an inclusive and empowering approach to facing climate change.
How to Apply: Click Here