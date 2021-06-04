Euro Markets Midday Brief
Published 13:56 on June 4, 2021 / Last updated at 14:10 on June 4, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs slipped below €50 on Friday as the previous session's technical breakout continued to encourage selling, though much of the market remains bullish, with many eyeing a rapid recovery.
