NZ Market: NZUs climb to 11-wk high as FPO becomes history
Published 09:40 on June 4, 2021 / Last updated at 09:40 on June 4, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments
New Zealand allowances on Friday closed above NZ$38 ($27.18) for the first time since before the March auction, rising after ETS participants earlier this week finalised 2020 compliance and the NZ$35 fixed price option became a thing of the past.
