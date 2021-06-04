NZ Market: NZUs climb to 11-wk high as FPO becomes history

Published 09:40 on June 4, 2021

New Zealand allowances on Friday closed above NZ$38 ($27.18) for the first time since before the March auction, rising after ETS participants earlier this week finalised 2020 compliance and the NZ$35 fixed price option became a thing of the past.