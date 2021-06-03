The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) should accept Dominion Energy’s nearly $168 million rate request to cover RGGI compliance costs, but the state agency may want to consider requiring further analysis on the utility’s long-term CO2 trends, according to a document filed this week.
Virginia utility commission should approve Dominion’s RGGI rate request, hearing examiner says
