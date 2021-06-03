Asia Pacific > SK Market: Auction cancellation fails to halt KAU slide

SK Market: Auction cancellation fails to halt KAU slide

Published 12:11 on June 3, 2021  /  Last updated at 12:11 on June 3, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, South Korea  /  No Comments

Korean carbon allowances continued to fall in Thursday trade, hitting their lowest since Feb. 2016 despite the government abandoning plans to auction millions of permits next week.

