SK Market: Auction cancellation fails to halt KAU slide
Published 12:11 on June 3, 2021 / Last updated at 12:11 on June 3, 2021 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
Korean carbon allowances continued to fall in Thursday trade, hitting their lowest since Feb. 2016 despite the government abandoning plans to auction millions of permits next week.
