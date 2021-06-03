Australia Market Roundup: Waste firm collects 120,000 ACCUs as reports sounds alarm over Woodside, BHP plans
Published 11:52 on June 3, 2021 / Last updated at 11:53 on June 3, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
Australia’s Clean Energy Regulator handed out 120,000 carbon credits to waste tech firm Global Renewables in its latest issuance round, while a report warned Woodside and BHP’s Scarborough to Pluto LNG project could create almost 1.7 billion tonnes of CO2e emissions over its lifetime.
