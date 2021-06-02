PREVIEW: June RGGI auction expected to clear near secondary market, with eyes on compliance buying

Published 16:31 on June 2, 2021 / Last updated at 16:31 on June 2, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

The Q2 RGGI auction is expected to settle closer to the secondary market after notching a wide discount in March, with some market participants foreseeing the quarterly sale settling at a premium due to deferred compliance demand.