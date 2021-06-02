China govt agencies back Beijing as carbon offset market hub
Published 11:59 on June 2, 2021 / Last updated at 11:59 on June 2, 2021 / China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
Eight major government agencies and institutions have encouraged Beijing to set up an offset trading platform in its pilot free trade zone to act as the centre for the Chinese carbon credit market.
Eight major government agencies and institutions have encouraged Beijing to set up an offset trading platform in its pilot free trade zone to act as the centre for the Chinese carbon credit market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.