South Korea suspends 5.1 mln allowance auction as KAU price crashes
Published 09:14 on June 2, 2021 / Last updated at 09:14 on June 2, 2021 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korea on Wednesday announced it has cancelled plans to auction off 5.1 million CO2 permits next week with no plans to make those available before the June 30 annual compliance deadline, after the spot price in the secondary market has collapsed by nearly 20% in the past two days.
