California initially foresaw substantially longer non-compliance period for partially invalidated Wisconsin offset project
Published 18:57 on June 1, 2021 / Last updated at 18:57 on June 1, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California regulator ARB initially viewed a non-compliance issue at a Wisconsin dairy farm as a significantly longer period than it ultimately determined, with the offset project developer arguing the position would result in a financial loss of more than $600,000.
California regulator ARB initially viewed a non-compliance issue at a Wisconsin dairy farm as a significantly longer period than it ultimately determined, with the offset project developer arguing the position would result in a financial loss of more than $600,000.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.