California initially foresaw substantially longer non-compliance period for partially invalidated Wisconsin offset project

Published 18:57 on June 1, 2021 / Last updated at 18:57 on June 1, 2021

California regulator ARB initially viewed a non-compliance issue at a Wisconsin dairy farm as a significantly longer period than it ultimately determined, with the offset project developer arguing the position would result in a financial loss of more than $600,000.