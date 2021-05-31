Voluntary Carbon Originator/Structurer, Macquarie – Singapore

Join our market leading Trading business as a Voluntary Carbon Originator / Structurer.

In this exciting opportunity you will be originating and structuring voluntary carbon projects. As part of a global team, you will be focused on voluntary carbon offtake transactions, carbon neutral commodity transactions and other structured carbon-related transactions.

You will take an active role in the development of relationships across partners, (developers, capital providers, off takers and other relevant external parties) and help build and shape the strategy for Macquarie’s voluntary carbon business.

You will bring:

Relevant experience with the carbon market,

Sound understanding of carbon offset project methodologies, registry requirements, international governance frameworks and market developments, along with a track record of successfully delivering relevant projects.

Demonstrable ability in the carbon offset structuring and sales space.

An established network in the field of carbon offsets, ideally spanning the public, private and NGO spheres and including potential partners, developers, off-takers and capital providers in the carbon markets space.

A highly developed knowledge and appreciation of risks and risk management strategies applicable to voluntary carbon offset projects and the offset market.

A masters or equivalent degree (or equivalent depth of practical experience) in a relevant field.

If you would like to play a part in the ideation, product development and product rollout of voluntary carbon, carbon neutral and related climate-aligned offerings we would love to hear from you, please apply now.

About Commodities and Global Markets

Commodities and Global Markets provides clients with an integrated, end-to-end offering across global markets including equities, fixed income, foreign exchange and commodities.

