Director, Blue Carbon – Asia-Pacific

Conservation International (CI) has been protecting nature for the benefit of all for over 30 years. Through science, policy, and partnerships, CI is helping build a healthier, more prosperous and more productive planet.

POSITION SUMMARY

Conservation International (CI) is a global leader in using nature-based solutions to combat climate change. Over the last decade CI has developed a comprehensive program focused on the conservation and restoration of blue carbon ecosystems (mangroves, saltmarshes and seagrasses) based on their mitigation and adaptation value. CI is rapidly expanding its portfolio of Blue Carbon initiatives with the goal of incentivizing the conservation and restoration of blue carbon ecosystems at scale through carbon related finance, sustainable production, and improved human well-being.

CI’s Asia-Pacific Field Division has been a leader in developing innovative financing and private sector partnership arrangements to effectively fund and scale coastal conservation, restoration, and blue carbon policy. CI is now seeking a self-motivated, creative team member to support the long-term growth and success of CI’s blue carbon programs within the Asia-Pacific Field Division. The Director will be responsible for 1) the development of blue carbon crediting projects at site and jurisdictional scales (including site selection, field visits, feasibility analysis, project development, and fundraising), 2) the development and piloting of new and innovative financial mechanisms that use carbon to promote coastal conservation, 3) supporting best practice for coastal conservation and restoration, including capacity building for CI staff and partners, 4) coordination with international partners and collaborations, including the Global Mangrove Alliance, Blue Carbon Initiative, and International Partnership for Blue Carbon, and 5) work across CI divisions to ensure alignment of objectives and priorities related to blue carbon.

The Director will work in close collaboration with the Asia-Pacific Field Division countries (including China, Philippines, Indonesia, Pacific Islands), other teams within the Center for Natural Climate Solutions, the Center for Oceans, Moore Center for Science, Conservation Finance Division, Center for Communities and Conservation, and others across CI as well as external partners to ensure successful completion and maximum integration of marine climate change projects at CI.

This will be a 24-month appointment term with the potential to renew.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Conduct field and desk-based feasibility assessments to identify and prioritize new blue carbon opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region. The feasibility assessment may include assessing the agents and drivers of deforestation, conducting potential emissions reduction and removal analysis, estimating project and program intervention costs, identifying implementation partners and key stakeholders, assessing potential risk and challenges, identifying enabling conditions and policy gaps, etc.

Work closely with CI’s Asia-Pacific country programs to develop, fund and implement a diverse portfolio of on-the-ground blue carbon projects. This will include analyzing and researching priority coastal climate issues from local to regional scale and working with country programs to develop innovative strategies to address those issues.

Maintain and build CI’s key strategic partnerships related to blue carbon ecosystems including with industry leading companies, globally recognized academic institutions and a broad range of external experts and consultants.

Work with Asia-Pacific Field Division, country offices, and programs throughout CI to ensure alignment of strategies and priorities. Prepare funding proposals and any other documentation required to support the development and alignment of these initiatives to access finance

Other duties as assigned by supervisor

WORKING CONDITIONS

This is a full-time position and will be based in the Asia-Pacific region with preference for Singapore, the Philippines, Australia, but other locations can be discussed.

Frequent travel (up to 30% of time) within the region will be required, often this will entail travel to project sites in remote locations with rustic conditions.

Flexibility in work schedule required in order to accommodate time differences between the Arlington, VA, USA office and international field offices located in multiple time zones.

QUALIFICATIONS

Required

Bachelor’s degree and 7 or more years of professional experience degree in coastal, marine, environmental science or related field or equivalent combination of education and experience

Demonstrated experience with blue carbon project management, application, and use of carbon accounting approaches and methodologies, preferably in Asia.

Demonstrated experience with project impact monitoring and evaluation.

Demonstrated knowledge on carbon accounting, national and international carbon policy (e.g., REDD+ policy frameworks, Forest Emissions Reference Levels), and livelihood development approaches.

Proven ability to deliver results while managing competing priorities under tight deadlines.

Experience working across different Asian countries.

Excellent analytical skills.

Proven team player able to work effectively across cultures and within and across organizations.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.

Highly organized and strong attention to detail.

Demonstrated problem solving skills and ability to build on existing knowledge to develop new approaches.

Embody a strong commitment to conservation and environmental issues globally, particularly including the importance of healthy coastal blue carbon ecosystems for communities throughout the Asia-Pacific region

Preferred

Master’s degree in coastal, marine, environmental science or related field or equivalent experience.

Knowledge in spatial analysis, GIS and remote sensing.

Familiarity with land management project design (e.g. using Open Standards), project management and financial modeling.

Experience communicating about carbon finance mechanisms to technical and non-technical audiences (e.g., academic papers, social media, blogs, funding proposals, etc.).

Experience working with or within the private sector, including corporates and/or institutional investors, on climate or nature-based solutions.

Working experience with indigenous peoples and traditional communities.

Experience working with government partners and supporting the development of policy.

