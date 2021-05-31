Carbon Finance Advisor, Carbon Market Institute – Melbourne/Remote

Background

The Carbon Market Institute (CMI) is Australia’s independent peak industry group for business and climate action. CMI’s 2050 vision is for a prosperous, climate resilient, net zero emissions world and its mission is to help business manage risks and capitalise on opportunities in the transition to a net-zero emissions economy. Working across a large gamut of climate policy and carbon market programs and projects, CMI contributes to market development, market integrity and research and analysis. Our members span the carbon market supply chain from emissions intensive industry, service and technology providers, financiers, carbon developers, advisory, transport and agricultural actors.

CMI developed the Australian Carbon Farming Industry Roadmap in 2017 and is progressing the outlined stakeholder action plan. As part of the pillars of ‘unlocking finance & investment’ and ‘communicating benefits/ building capacity’, CMI has commenced a financial services sector – Market Readiness project. CMI requires a Carbon Finance Advisor to assist this project, joining a passionate and dedicated team working with Australasian business leading the transition to net-zero emission by 2050.

This is an 18-month, part-time contract position, reporting to the Manager – Climate Change Programs & Engagement. The role will be a 3 day per week position with flexibility at peak times. Whilst the CMI office is Melbourne-based and ideally the position would be too, CMI is open to remote/ flexible working options. A secondment from a financial institution or agri-business would be considered. The position will suit a candidate with a minimum of 5-10 years demonstrated experience in the finance sector and agri-business banking, with a working knowledge of carbon farming.

Primary Purpose of the role:

To provide high-level, end-to-end project coordination and of a key CMI project relating to work with the financial services sector and Agri-business carbon opportunities. The role will be responsible for ensuring that related sub-projects under the project strategy are implemented as agreed, in a timely fashion whilst delivering high-quality deliverables. It will be critical to build and maintain productive relationships with key stakeholders. Experience in project management, work plans, work schedules, budgets and deliverables will ensure the success of this role and its broader integration into other CMI programs. The project, in the first instance, will involve coordinating the Financial Services Sector Market Readiness program of work and advising on this and related sub-projects, which include, at this stage (subject to modification):

Overseeing activities of the CMI Market Readiness project, a related Market Readiness Steering Committee and working groups,

Undertaking research on carbon contracts and land valuations with associated carbon contracts, including commissioning and overseeing land valuations,

Drafting and finalising key documents (a valuation guidance document, fact sheets on carbon contracts and carbon farming risk assessment for financial institutions, reports),

Developing capacity-building collateral for industry use (including a training course and an education program),

Implementing education and outreach activities for the financial services sector,

Coordinating, managing and facilitating a workshop and virtual seminar series.

How to Apply: Please email janet.hallows@carbonmarketinstitute.org by COB 18 June 2021.