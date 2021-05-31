Senior Program Officer, Agriculture, Program Team, Verra – Washington DC/Remote

Job Title: Senior Program Officer, Agriculture, Program Team

Location: Flexible (working remotely during COVID-19, with long-term remote work arrangements possible)

Start Date: Immediately

Reports to: Senior Program Manager, GHG Programs

Verra is a global leader helping to tackle the world’s most intractable environmental and social challenges. As a mission-driven non-profit organization, Verra is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improving livelihoods, and protecting natural resources across the private and public sectors. We support climate action and sustainable development with standards, tools, and programs that credibly, transparently, and robustly assess environmental and social impacts and enable funding to sustain and scale projects that verifiably deliver these benefits. We work in any arena where we see a need for clear standards, a role for market-based mechanisms, and an opportunity to generate significant environmental and social value.

Verra manages a portfolio of standards, including the:

Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) — the world’s leading carbon crediting program, with more than 1600 registered projects in 80 countries, and accounting for two-thirds of all voluntary carbon market transaction volume.

Sustainable Development Verified Impact Standard (SD VISta) — a flexible framework for assessing and reporting on the sustainable development benefits of project-based activities.

Climate, Community & Biodiversity (CCB) Standards — to identify projects that simultaneously address climate change, support local communities and smallholders, and conserve biodiversity.

Plastic Waste Reduction Program — to enable robust impact assessment of new or scaled-up waste recovery and recycling projects around the globe.

Verra is looking for a Senior Program Officer to support its work to foster climate impact and generate related environmental and social benefits in the agriculture sector through our VCS Program and other emerging standards, tools, and programs.

A day with Verra’s Program Team might include…

Provide guidance and support to users of the Verra programs, including project and program developers, methodology developers, validation/verification bodies, and other stakeholders.

Play a key role in ensuring the quality of projects requesting registration with Verra programs, including reviewing project documentation, making project site visits, and liaising closely with project stakeholders.

Manage accounting and assessment methodologies being developed under Verra programs, especially for those in the agricultural sector. Research contemporary issues and policies affecting Verra programs (e.g., Paris Agreement rulebook developments).

Participating and contributing in AgricultureInnovations Team meetings to help identify new opportunities to scale sustainable agriculture practices and to implement solutions to barriers within existing Verra standards and methodologies.

Contributing to the evolution of Verra programs (e.g., helping develop updates to existing Verra rules and procedures) to drive significant environmental and social impact in the agricultural sector.

Collaborating with other Verra teams (e.g., Innovations; Policy & Markets, Communications) to advance our organizational mission.

Participate in domestic and international conferences and other events.

Specific functions you will be responsible for leading…

Serve as an expert resource on agriculture within the program team on technical matters, including training and mentoring junior staff, and provide technical input to developing new VCS agricultural methodologies (e.g., biochar, agroforestry) and to agricultural projects coming for registration.

Providing technical guidance in the agriculture sector to other teams and users of Verra programs. Such users include project developers, methodology developers, validation/verification bodies, technical service providers, and other stakeholders such as credit buyers.

Understanding and staying abreast of the GHG models and quantifications related to agricultural methodologies.

Drafting revisions to Verra program rules and procedures relevant to the agriculture sector to help maintain the robustness, workability, and impact of those programs.

Supporting other Verra teams such as Innovations and Policy & Markets on other emerging opportunities.

You bring with you…

At least 4 years of relevant professional experience, preferably working for a standards organization, NGO, government, consultancy, project developer, and/or auditor.

Technical background and demonstrated understanding of agriculture, climate change, and sustainability science.

A relevant university degree (e.g., agricultural or soil sciences, agricultural engineering, agricultural economics, environmental sciences, biology). A master’s degree would be advantageous.

Understanding of climate change mitigation and adaptation strategies, including carbon markets.

Understanding of the Sustainable Development Goals, agricultural supply-chain sustainability initiatives, and/or climate/development finance, and an appreciation for the challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of these arenas.

Understanding sustainability issues, standards, and certification programs (e.g., Puro and others related to biochar, agriculture, etc.. ), including the role of auditors.

Strong attention to detail.

Strong project management and organizational skills, including prioritizing and working efficiently and effectively under deadlines.

Culturally aware with the ability to work with stakeholders and partners from different countries and cultures.

Self-starter with the ability to excel in a professional environment with limited supervision.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills. Fluency in English is essential. Knowing other languages would be an additional asset.

In this role, you will grow and expand your expertise by…

Working at the cutting edge of programs designed to drive finance towards high-impact agricultural land management activities that tackle some of the most pressing environmental issues of our day.

Working on challenges and opportunities faced by practitioners of activities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve livelihoods.

Finding effective ways to ensure the quality of projects and credits under Verra programs.

Working with a dynamic, committed, and focused team of professionals.

You will know you are successful if…

You are seen as a leader and a go-to resource by your peers and as a reliable and capable member of the team by your manager.

You build on your appreciation and respect for the challenges and opportunities faced by users of the Verra programs and can effectively ensure the quality of activities certified under the Verra programs.

Verra stakeholders consistently express positive feedback regarding your ability to collaborate to find workable solutions to challenges they face.

You will join a team…

From diverse locations and backgrounds, including carbon market experts, ex-government representatives, auditors, and more.

Committed to implementing innovative solutions that drive finance to projects and programs that advance climate action and sustainable development.

That embodies the values Verra has established for itself, including teamwork, Results, Integrity, Balance, and Exploration.

Compensation at Verra

To help us attract and retain top talent, we pay employees competitively to the market. In return, we expect each employee to, at a minimum:

Meet expectations in terms of work effort and performance;

Take the initiative to build the skills and knowledge needed to do their job effectively; and

Embody Verra’s values.

For this position, the salary range is USD $56,454 to 68,966.

We will recognize employees who go beyond expected performance with salary increases and/or promotions, but the bar for earning those rewards is high.

Salary is one component of Verra’s total compensation package, which also includes:

Health, vision and dental care, and life insurance;

Verra contributions to each employee’s retirement plan;

Verra contributions as required by national labor laws in countries where staff are located;

Paid Time Off (PTO) comprising 22-30 days plus ten floating holidays, sabbatical after five years of service, and other leave allowances; and

Funds to support professional development.

Verra provides equal opportunity for all job applicants and employees and is committed to providing a work environment free of discrimination. We conduct our recruitment and hiring without regard to race, color, religion, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, age, marital status, pregnancy, physical or mental disability, genetics, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state, and local law.