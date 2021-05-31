Job Postings > Carbon Market Financial Analyst, AirCarbon – Singapore

Carbon Market Financial Analyst, AirCarbon – Singapore

Published 15:33 on May 31, 2021

AirCarbon is seeking a carbon market analyst in Singapore reporting to the Managing Director and COO. Based in Singapore, AirCarbon is a dynamic startup growing quickly and offering staff the opportunity for accelerated career development. At AirCarbon, you will have progression and the ability to make a real difference to the growth of the business.

Responsibilities:

  • Preparing presentation materials and pitch books for clients and partners
  • Managing transaction processes and assist in structuring transactions
  • Assisting with market and industry research activities
  • Creating and analyzing financial models
  • Any other duties or projects assigned

Qualifications:

  • Possesses a degree in banking &finance, accountancy, business management, economics or related
  • Strong communication and presentation skills
  • 5+ years work experience in consulting or investment banking
  • Deep analytical, research and technical skills

Benefits:

  • Smart, talented, fun, engaging people committed to making the world a better place
  • Competitive salary
  • ESOP eligibility

How to Apply: please send your resume to info@aircarbon.co

