Carbon Market Financial Analyst, AirCarbon – Singapore

AirCarbon is seeking a carbon market analyst in Singapore reporting to the Managing Director and COO. Based in Singapore, AirCarbon is a dynamic startup growing quickly and offering staff the opportunity for accelerated career development. At AirCarbon, you will have progression and the ability to make a real difference to the growth of the business.
Responsibilities:
- Preparing presentation materials and pitch books for clients and partners
- Managing transaction processes and assist in structuring transactions
- Assisting with market and industry research activities
- Creating and analyzing financial models
- Any other duties or projects assigned
Qualifications:
- Possesses a degree in banking &finance, accountancy, business management, economics or related
- Strong communication and presentation skills
- 5+ years work experience in consulting or investment banking
- Deep analytical, research and technical skills
Benefits:
- Smart, talented, fun, engaging people committed to making the world a better place
- Competitive salary
- ESOP eligibility
How to Apply: please send your resume to info@aircarbon.co