Environment Specialist, Asian Development Bank – Manila

Organization: Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Position: Environment Specialist

Duty Station: Manila, Philippines



Experience Requirements:

Master’s degree, or equivalent, in Environmental Engineering, Environmental Science or other related specialized fields. University degree in Environmental Engineering, Environmental Science or other related fields, combined with at least 5 years specialized experience in similar organization/s may be considered in lieu of a Master’s degree. At least 8 years’ applied international experience in environmental safeguards design, management, and implementation, preferably with experience in the agricultural and natural resources sector including livestock and crop production, water supply, wastewater management, rural development, and wetland and forest projects. Experience in strategic assessment and planning and policy development for natural resources management and the environment. International experience working in several countries Experience with a multilateral institution’s policies and procedures. Experience working in developing countries with preference for the PRC and Mongolia Significant expertise within a specific area of a multilateral development bank’s operations (economic, sector or thematic), or breadth across multiple areas with in-depth knowledge within one area Credible expert in field of expertise with recognized ability to lead projects and to share relevant knowledge to benefit the broader ADB community, in a way which may further enhance ADB’s ability to: Recommend effective solutions to address DMCs’ specific economic, sector or thematic needs, based on wide range of experience and proven best practices Successfully structure and implement loan and technical assistance projects in a more cost-effective manner Manage risks more effectively by understanding DMCs, their environment (including the political, social and technical aspects), development priorities and economic / sector / thematic issues Able to coach team members to develop their capabilities/potential Please refer to the link for ADB Competency Framework for International Staff Level 4.

Job Announcement: https://adb.taleo.net/careersection/1/jobdetail.ftl?job=210240

Organization’s Website: https://www.adb.org/